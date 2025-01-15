Season 2 of "ECHL Unfiltered" to Feature South Carolina Stingrays

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the launch of "ECHL Unfiltered" Season 2, a thrilling docuseries brought to life by GameAbove Entertainment. This season, the spotlight shines on the South Carolina Stingrays, with an expected premiere date of summer 2025.

"The Stingrays have been a big part of the ECHL for the last 32 seasons and we are thrilled to have the opportunity for hockey fans across the world to learn more about the Stingrays and Charleston for the second season of ECHL Unfiltered," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Our fanbase is incredible, and continues to grow. We are grateful to the ECHL for providing this fantastic platform to highlight our players and our organization."

Directed and produced by award-winning Tyler Nimmons, "ECHL Unfiltered" dives deep into the heart of the ECHL, a vibrant developmental league that nurtures talent for both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League. This series gives fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced action and intense passion that make minor league hockey a unique experience. After a successful first season focusing on the Idaho Steelheads, Season 2 will take viewers on an exciting journey with the Stingrays during the 2024-25 season.

The Stingrays are ready to showcase their legacy as one of the ECHL's most successful teams. With three Kelly Cup championships under their belt, a rich playoff history and affiliations with the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals and 13-time Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears, the Stingrays are poised to deliver exhilarating hockey at the North Charleston Coliseum. Their passionate fan base and electric game-day atmosphere make every match an unforgettable experience.

With 29 teams and a leap to 30 for the 2025-26 season with the addition of Greensboro, North Carolina, the ECHL is recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing sports leagues. The League continues to focus on growth to expand to 32 teams, keeping pace with the NHL and AHL, and "ECHL Unfiltered" plays a vital role in capturing this exciting growth story.

"Capturing the determination and development of our players, coaches and officials to reach the next level of their game is at the core of our league's mission," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Through the amazing partnership with GameAbove Entertainment, we're thrilled to share the raw excitement and drama of our league with an international audience. Season 1 resonated with the essence of our league, and we're gearing up for Season 2 to once again showcase the energy and passion that exists behind the scenes of our game."

