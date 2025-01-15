ECHL Transactions - January 15

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 15, 2025:

Allen:

add Kenny Johnson, D acquired from Reading 1/13

add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

delete Brayden Watts, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

Cincinnati:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

add Ty Voit, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

add Oliver Chau, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Kirill Tyutyayev, F signed contract

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Wade Murphy, F signed contract

add Connor MacEachern, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Wade Murphy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild

add Timmy Kent, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Justen Close, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Matt Allen, F signed contract

add Cale List, D signed contract

add Jake Stevens, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

delete Michael Underwood, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Mark Auk, D signed contract

delete Kris Myllari, D loaned to Belleville

Reading:

add Ty Taylor, G signed contract

delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/14

delete Nolan Orzeck, D suspended by Reading

Savannah:

add Connor Lovie, D signed contract

Trois-Rivières:

add Daryk Plouffe-Dubé, F signed contract

add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

delete Alex Beaucage, F placed on reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

delete Nicolas Guay, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Adam Berg, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Tyer Jette, D placed on reserve

