ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 15, 2025:
Allen:
add Kenny Johnson, D acquired from Reading 1/13
add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve
delete Brayden Watts, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes
Cincinnati:
add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
add Ty Voit, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Jon Gillies, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve
add Oliver Chau, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Kirill Tyutyayev, F signed contract
add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve
add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve
delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Wade Murphy, F signed contract
add Connor MacEachern, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on reserve
delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Wade Murphy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve
add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild
add Timmy Kent, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Justen Close, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester
delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Matt Allen, F signed contract
add Cale List, D signed contract
add Jake Stevens, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
delete Michael Underwood, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Matthew Philip, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Mark Auk, D signed contract
delete Kris Myllari, D loaned to Belleville
Reading:
add Ty Taylor, G signed contract
delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/14
delete Nolan Orzeck, D suspended by Reading
Savannah:
add Connor Lovie, D signed contract
Trois-Rivières:
add Daryk Plouffe-Dubé, F signed contract
add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
delete Alex Beaucage, F placed on reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
delete Nicolas Guay, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Adam Berg, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve
delete Tyer Jette, D placed on reserve
