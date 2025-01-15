Ghost Pirates Take Tight 2-1 Win over Florida
January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates held on for a narrow 2-1 win over the Florida Everblades in front of 5,781 fans on Wednesday night.
In the first meeting of the season between the two south division rivals, the teams stayed tied at zero in a fast, defensive affair until late in the second period. Faking a drop pass, Will Riedell got himself space in the attacking zone and used it to put his sixth goal of the season off the post and in to open the scoring at 16:29 of the second period.
In the third, the Ghost Pirates extended their lead with Liam Walsh finishing off a rush to extend the lead at 7:37 up to 2-0 with his seventh of the campaign. The Blades got back within one on a power play thanks to Jesse Lansdell bashing home a rebound to make it a one-goal game.
Despite furious last-minute pressure, Florida was unable to tie the game and game one of the season series goes to Savannah. Evan Cormier improved his record to 10-6-1 with a 23-save performance for a win against his former club, while Cam Johnson suffered the loss despite a 20-save night.
BLADES BITS
Cole Moberg got an assist in the loss and led the team with four shots on goal. He now has three points in four games since returning from injury and is now on a two-game point streak.
Four players on Savannah's roster played for the Everblades last season and faced Florida for the first time: Cormier, Dennis Cesana, Nathan Staios, and Kai Schwindt.
Florida and Savannah play each other ten more times this season, including two more meetings this week at Hertz Arena. The Everblades won the 12-game season series last year with an 8-3-1 record.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades defenseman Cole Moberg
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2025
- Ghost Pirates Take Tight 2-1 Win over Florida - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Maine on Wednesday - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Rally to Stun Fuel in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Bring Back Forward Wade Murphy - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 15 - ECHL
- Season 2 of "ECHL Unfiltered" to Feature Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Season 2 of "ECHL Unfiltered" to Feature South Carolina Stingrays - ECHL
- Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies at Cyclones - January 15, 2025. Messner Named Grizzlies Captain - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Closes Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Sign Allen, List out of SPHL - Maine Mariners
- Kris Myllari Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville; Solar Bears Welcome Back Mark Auk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Solar Bears Welcome D&J Aviation as Corporate Sponsor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Americans Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Oilers Erase Two-Goal Deficit with Four Unanswered Strikes to Defeat Americans - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Ghost Pirates Take Tight 2-1 Win over Florida
- Florida Everblades Announce Star Wars Night Jersey Auction and Light Sword Guaranteed Giveaway
- Blades Pour It on and Win Series in Idaho
- Everblades Drop Heartbreaker in Idaho
- Four Consecutive Goals and Two Multi-Point Nights Seal Blades Win