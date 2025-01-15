Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies at Cyclones - January 15, 2025. Messner Named Grizzlies Captain

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







For Immediate Release

January 15, 2025

Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies are on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle

Utah Grizzlies (11-18-3, 25 points, .391 point %) @ Cincinnati Cyclones (11-20-4, 26 points, .371 point %)

Date: January 15, 2025 Venue : Heritage Bank Center Game Time: 5:30 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620553-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-cincinnati-cyclones?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: January 24, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the only meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Cyclones. The Grizzlies are 6-2 over their last 8 games. Utah has scored 42 goals in their last 9 games. Utah has won 4 of their last 5 games. Cincinnati has won 5 of their last 6.

Mick Messner Named Grizzlies Captain

Mick Messner has been named the new captain of the Utah Grizzlies after defenseman Gianni Fairbrother left for a team in Europe. Messner has appeared in 110 consecutive regular season games for the Grizzlies since the tail end of the 2022-23 regular season. Messner leads Utah with 91 shots on goal and he has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) in 32 games.

Grizzlies Standouts

#5 Derek Daschke is tied for 7th among league defensemen with 24 points (5g, 19a). Daschke has a point in 17 of 24 games this season. Daschke and Shea are tied for the club lead with 6 multiple point games.

#6 Andrew Nielsen has 15 points in 15 games with Utah this season (2g, 13a).

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in 10 of 13 games this season and a point in 9 of his last 10 games. Mastrodonato has 2 or more points in 5 of 13 games this season.

#14 Briley Wood is tied for 7th among league rookies with 26 points (12g, 14a). Wood is tied for 4th among league rookies with 12 goals. Wood leads Utah with 4 power play goals.

#22 Neil Shea has a point in all 9 home games he's appeared in (18 points at home). Shea has 5 points (1g, 4a) in his last 2 games. Shea has 14 goals and 9 assists in 15 games this season. Shea has a point in 13 of 15 games this season and a goal in 11 of 15 games this season. Shea has a 22.2 shooting %.

#39 Jake Barczewski is 4-1 over his last 5 starts and has a .920 save % and a 2.61 GAA over that stretch.

#41 Cody Corbett has a goal in 2 straight games.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:35 pm.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.

Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 2:00 pm.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 10, 2025 - Kansas City 2 Utah 5 - Grizzlies scored 5 unanswered goals over the final 23:15 of regulation. Kansas City got early second period goals from Damien Giroux and Cade Borchardt. Utah got goals from Cody Corbett, Andrew Nielsen, Derek Daschke, Mick Messner and Cole Gallant. Messner and Gallant each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato and Neil Shea each had 2 assists. Jake Barczewski stopped 30 of 32 in the win. KC outshot Utah 32 to 27. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. It was Utah's first win this season when trailing after 2 periods.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Kansas City 4 Utah 5 - Neil Shea had 2 goals and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 goals. Jake Barczewski saved 34 of 38. Cody Corbett and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. Daschke, Mastrodonato and Shea were each a +2. Jackson Berezowski had 1 goal and 1 assist for KC.

Recent Transactions

January 14 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother removed from roster, suspended by team.

January 13 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 11 - Defenseman Connor Mayer was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 4, 2025 - Defenseman Kabore Dunn was traded to Fort Wayne for either cash or future considerations.

December 28 - Defenseman Connor Mayer was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

December 22 - Defenseman James Shearer was suspended by team and removed from roster.

December 18 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 5 players who have appeared in all 32 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Craig Armstrong, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the five forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has a second period goal in 17 of their last 18 games. Utah is 7-3-2 when scoring first. Utah is 6-2 when leading after 1 period and 8-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 11-1-1 when they score 4 or more goals in a game. Utah is 4-0 when they allow less than 3 goals in a game. Utah has 42 goals in their last 9 games.

Grizzlies/Cyclones Connections

Utah forward Adam Berg appeared in 19 games with Cincinnati during the 2022-23 season, scoring 4 goals and 2 assists and a +4 rating. Berg had 2 goals for Cincinnati during the 2023 playoffs. Berg had 1 goal and 1 assist in 8 games for the Cyclones during the 2023-24 season before being traded to Utah.

Utah defenseman Andrew Nielsen appeared in 11 games for Cincinnati during the 2023 playoffs, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists. Defenseman Dilan Savenkov played in 4 games and was a +2 for Cincinnati during the 2023-24 season.

Grizzlies Trivia

The last time the Grizzlies defeated the Cyclones was on January 9, 2019. Utah won 4-3 in a shootout as their record went to 21-8-4 on the season. Ryan Walters had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah and JT Henke and Tim McGauley added goals. Jack Walker scored the shootout game winner. Joe Cannata saved 29 of 32 and 2 of 3 in the shootout as the Grizzlies got the road win at Heritage Bank Center.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (17): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (5): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 11-18-3

Home record: 7-8-2

Road record : 4-10-1

Win percentage : .391

Standings Points : 25

Last 10 : 6-3-1

Streak : 2-0

Goals per game : 3.19 (14th) Goals for : 102

Goals against per game : 4.41 (29th) Goals Against : 141

Shots per game : 30.88 (13th)

Shots against per game : 34.19 (26th)

Power Play : 17 for 97 - 17.5 % (19th)

Penalty Kill : 59 for 88 - 67.0 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 315. 10.16 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 2.

Record When Scoring First: 7-3-2.

Opposition Scores First : 4-15-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 3-2-3

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (14)

Assists : Derek Daschke (19)

Points : Briley Wood (26)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+6)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (44)

Power Play Points : Daschke (8)

Power Play Goals : Briley Wood (4)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (6)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (91)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea (22.2 %) - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average : Jake Barczewski (3.96)

Streaks

Goals: Cody Corbett (2) Keaton Mastrodonato, Neil Shea, Briley Wood (1)

Assists: Dylan Fitze, Messner, Shea (2) Kade Jensen Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Points (2 or more): Nielsen, Wood (5) Corbett, Fitze, Mastrodonato, Messner, Shea (2)

Multiple Point Games

6 - Derek Daschke, Neil Shea.

5 - Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen, Briley Wood.

3 - Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Bryan Yoon.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Kade Jensen.

