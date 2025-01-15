Kris Myllari Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville; Solar Bears Welcome Back Mark Auk

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday (Jan. 15) defenseman Kris Myllari has been signed to a professional tryout contact (PTO) with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Solar Bears have signed defenseman Mark Auk to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Myllari, 27, has appeared in 29 games this season with Florida and Orlando, tallying 11 points (2g-9a). Myllari enjoyed career-highs in goals (11), assists (37), and points (48) while captaining the Allen Americans last season and was selected to the ECHL All-Star Classic. In 304 ECHL games over five seasons with Utah, Kanas City, Allen, Florida, and Orlando, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has recorded 126 points (32g-94a).

Prior to his professional career, Myllari attended Penn State University, playing in four seasons for the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020. In 149 games, Myllari racked up 62 points (19g-43a) and helped his team to two Big Ten Championships. During the 2016-17 season, Myllari was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team.

Auk, 29, rejoins the Bears after spending part of the 2020-21 campaign in The City Beautiful. The 6-foot, 187-pound rearguard has appeared in 100 ECHL games over two seasons with Toledo, Rapid City, and Orlando, scoring 56 points (10g-46a). Since his previous tenure in Orlando came to a close, Auk has played four professional seasons in Europe, most recently in the Slovak Extraliga for HK Nitra. In 35 games this season, Auk has posted three goals and 12 assists to go along with 37 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. native played four seasons of college hockey at Michigan Tech, where he notched 84 points (21g-63a) and 49 penalty minutes in 150 career games for the Huskies program and was part of back-to-back WCHA conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

Auk played junior hockey in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, posting 39 points (11g-28a) and 39 penalty minutes in 93 career games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.