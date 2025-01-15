Oilers Erase Two-Goal Deficit with Four Unanswered Strikes to Defeat Americans

ALLEN, Texas - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, scored four unanswered goals in a 4-3 victory over the Allen Americans on Tuesday night.

New Allen acquisition Patrick Polino opened the scoring 5:48 into the game with the lone goal of the period, sending Allen up 1-0 into the intermission.

Mark Duarte gave the Americans a 2-0 lead 1:43 into the second period, beating Talyn Boyko with a short-side snapshot. Easton Brodzinski answered the goal just 2:03 later, beating Dylan Wells from the right wing for his second goal in as many games against his former team. Justin Michaelian leveled the game 2-2, outhustling and overpowering his opponent for a short-handed tally with 4:32 left in the second period. Tulsa outshot the Americans 17-3 in the frame.

Michaelian forced a turnover in the Allen zone, firing against Wells' grain 1:49 into the final frame to put the Oilers in the lead for the first time of the night. Sean Olson extended that lead 3:28 later, mopping up the eventual game-winning goal rebound with authority. Duarte struck the back of the net a second time with 1:33 remaining, but the Oilers denied the Americans a second, extra-attacking goal to earn their 20th victory on the campaign 4-3.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:05 p.m. for the first of five-straight games against the Idaho Steelheads.

