Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Ty Taylor has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Taylor, 25, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his third full professional season, with the Evansville Thunderbolts in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), where he posted a 5-6-3 record, 2.21 goals against average (GAA) and a .933 save percentage (SV%) in 16 games. Previously, the Richmond, British Columbia, Canada native was signed to a SPC twice in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears (2021-22 & 2024-25). Taylor made his professional debut in relief for one game appearance during Orlando's 2021-22 season where he stopped eight of nine shots faced against Greenville in 25:46 on February 27th, 2022.

In 34 SPHL games, the 6'4", 201-pound, left-catching netminder has an 11-14-3 record, 2.45 GAA and .923 SV%. Taylor also spent one season in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glasgow Clan, appearing in 17 games.

Prior to his professional career, Taylor spent three seasons at the University of New Hampshire, where he was teammates with former Royals Will MacKinnon, Mike Robinson and Brendan van Riemsdyk. He later spent the 2021-22 season at MacEwan University (USports), appearing in 13 games.

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214 overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the Anaheim Ducks and then to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6, 2024.

