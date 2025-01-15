Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC
January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Ty Taylor has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Taylor, 25, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his third full professional season, with the Evansville Thunderbolts in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), where he posted a 5-6-3 record, 2.21 goals against average (GAA) and a .933 save percentage (SV%) in 16 games. Previously, the Richmond, British Columbia, Canada native was signed to a SPC twice in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears (2021-22 & 2024-25). Taylor made his professional debut in relief for one game appearance during Orlando's 2021-22 season where he stopped eight of nine shots faced against Greenville in 25:46 on February 27th, 2022.
In 34 SPHL games, the 6'4", 201-pound, left-catching netminder has an 11-14-3 record, 2.45 GAA and .923 SV%. Taylor also spent one season in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glasgow Clan, appearing in 17 games.
Prior to his professional career, Taylor spent three seasons at the University of New Hampshire, where he was teammates with former Royals Will MacKinnon, Mike Robinson and Brendan van Riemsdyk. He later spent the 2021-22 season at MacEwan University (USports), appearing in 13 games.
Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214 overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the Anaheim Ducks and then to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6, 2024.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2025
- Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies at Cyclones - January 15, 2025. Messner Named Grizzlies Captain - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Closes Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Sign Allen, List out of SPHL - Maine Mariners
- Kris Myllari Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville; Solar Bears Welcome Back Mark Auk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Solar Bears Welcome D&J Aviation as Corporate Sponsor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Americans Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Oilers Erase Two-Goal Deficit with Four Unanswered Strikes to Defeat Americans - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC
- Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Idaho in Exchange for Jason Horvath
- Royals Acquire F Nolan Orzeck from Allen in Exchange for D Kenny Johnson
- Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3
- Royals Sign F Tyson Kirkby to SPC