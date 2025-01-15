Grizzlies Fall in Cincinnati 3-1 on Wednesday Night

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - Derek Daschke scored the Utah Grizzlies lone goal 18 minutes into the second period in a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones scored a power play goal 2:40 into the contest as Chas Sharpe scored on a slap shot for his team leading 12th of the season. Marko Sikic extended Cincinnati's lead 18:31 in as they led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. Lincoln Griffin made it a 3-0 game on a power play goal 4:10 into the second period. Cincinnati went 2 for 4 on the power play. Daschke scored Utah's lone goal of the night on a power play with exactly 2 minutes left in the frame. Daschke now has 6 goals on the season and a point in 18 of 26 games this season. Keaton Mastrodonato and Neil Shea each collected assists. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah now has scored a second period goal in 18 of their last 19 games.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Cyclones outshot Utah 12 to 6 in the third period and 37 to 16 in the contest. The Cyclones are now 7-2 over their last 9 games. Utah is now 6-3 in their last 9 contests.

Jake Barczewski kept the Grizzlies in the game throughout as he stopped 34 of 37. Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan stopped 15 of 16 to earn his 6th win of the season.

Utah's Briley Wood had 1 shot on goal on his 22nd birthday. Adam Berg and Derek Daschke led Utah with 3 shots on goal.

The Grizzlies road trip continues on Friday night as they face the Bloomington Bison for the first time ever. Face-off will be at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three game series against the Wichita Thunder on January 24-25, 27. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ty Voit (Cincinnati) - 2 assists.

2. Marko Sikic (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.

3. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 34 of 37 saves.

