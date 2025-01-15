Americans Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Tulsa

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kyle Crnkovic of the Allen Americans

Dallas/Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans fell a little short on Tuesday night in their comeback effort losing 4-3 at CUTX Event Center.

Mark Duarte had a three-point night on Tuesday, with two goals and an assist to lead the way for the Americans, scoring his 13th and 14th goals of the season.

Goalie Dylan Wells made his return after two months in the American Hockey League with Tucson. Wells stopped 32 of 36 Tulsa shots in his return.

Patrick Polino had the other goal for the Americans. His fourth goal of the season, and first with Americans.

Former Americans forward Easton Brodzinski had a goal for the second straight game against his former team. Tulsa forward Justin Michaelian had a pair of goals in the Oilers win.

Americans Captain Brayden Watts left the game after the first period due to illness and never returned. Watts was named the newest captain earlier in the day.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night in Wichita in the final game until January 24th.

The Allen Americans next home game is on January 29th against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS!

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Justin Michaelian

2. Mark Duarte

3. Patrick Polino

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "It was a funny game. There wasn't a lot of rhythm to it, with a lot of whistles. We scored early, but they were still getting their chances. Wells played a good game, made some big saves. Credit to them, they capitalized on a couple of our mistakes and made us pay. We are ready to bounce back on the road in Wichita."

