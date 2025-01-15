Mariners Sign Allen, List out of SPHL

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







FISHERS, IN - The Maine Mariners announced a pair of signings ahead of Wednesday's road trip opener, adding forward Matt Allen and defenseman Cale List. Both players are alumni of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and have begun this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Allen, 24, is in his first professional season after finishing his college career with the University of Alaska-Anchorage last spring. The Minco, OK native spent two years in Alaska after transferring from UMass-Lowell in 2022. Allen signed with the Tulsa Oilers at the end of 2023-24, appearing in three games and registering one assist. To begin this season, he signed with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he has posted 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. Allen was a former captain in the North American Hockey League with the Amarillo Bulls in 2019-20

List, 26, seeks to make his ECHL debut. In his third season in the SPHL, List was recently traded from the Peoria Riverman to the Pensacola Ice Flyers. This season, he's appeared in 26 games, with four goals and 12 assists. It was List's third season in Peoria after also spending time with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Fayetteville Marksmen. A native of Petawawa, ON, List was with UMass-Lowell's program from 2018-20 before transferring to the DIII ranks and Norwich University.

The Mariners visit the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night at 7 PM, opening their three-game road trip, which will also take them to Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. They return to home ice for a "Three Dollar Deweys Threekend" on January 24-26 against the Worcester Railers and Trois-Rivieres Lions, starting with Pride Night, presented by the Holiday Inn By the Bay on Friday, January 24th at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at [MarinersOfMaine.com]MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to [MarinersOfMaine.com]MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.