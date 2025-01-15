Steelheads Bring Back Forward Wade Murphy

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Wade Murphy to an ECHL contract.

Murphy, 31, has played 24 games overseas this season in Slovakia tallying 16 points (10G, 6A). Last season he tied for the Steelheads team lead with 66 points and tied for third with 25 goals appearing in 52 regular season games while adding 11 points (5G, 6A) in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff Games. During his first season with Idaho back during the 2022-23 campaign the 6-foot, 194lb forward finished third on the club with 21 goals while collecting 43 points in 54 regular season games.

The Victoria, B.C. native was a driving force in Idaho's run to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2023 where he tied for the ECHL playoff lead as he led all league skaters with 12 goals, tied for the league lead with five power-play scores, and tied for first with 20 overall points.

