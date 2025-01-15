Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (10-19-7-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (21-14-2-1) tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Intrust Bank Arena. This is the final game before a long break.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/29/25 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CST

Tuesday's Recap: The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead, then gave up four unanswered goals as the Oilers beat the Americans 4-3 on Tuesday night in Allen. Mark Duarte's goal with the goalie pulled and 90 seconds left in regulation cut the Tulsa lead to 4-3, but the Americans were unable to get the tying goal. Justin Michaelian led the way for Tulsa with a pair of goals including a shorthanded goal in the second period. Easton Brodzinski, who scored on a penalty shot in Sunday's overtime loss to the Oilers, scored for the second game in a row against his former team. Patrick Polino netted his first goal since being traded to the Americans from Adirondack, it was his fourth goal of the season. Talyn Boyko made the start in net for Tulsa stopping 20 of 23 shots. With the loss the Americans remain in seventh place in the Mountain Division tied with Rapid City with 27 points each, but Rapid City has a game in hand.

Watts Point Streak Ends: Brayden Watts six-game point streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Over the six-game streak, He had 11 points (6 goals and 5 assists). Watts left Tuesday night's game after the first period due to illness and did not return. He did not make the trip to Wichita with the team.

Power Play: The Americans power play enters the game on Wednesday night ranked seventh overall in the ECHL at 21.6 % (22-for-102). Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with five power play goals. He's tied for fourth overall in the league. Brayden Watts is tied for second overall in the ECHL with 13 power play assists.

Crnkovic Streak Halted: Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic, who played in his 100th professional game on Sunday afternoon saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Tuesday night. Crnkovic had an assist or more in five straight games for Allen. He is second on the team in scoring with 31 points seven behind Brayden Watts (38).

Watts named Captain: The Allen Americans named Brayden Watts the team captain on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Americans interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson. Watts joins a list of former Americans to hold that honor that includes Jarrett Lukin, Jamie Schaafsma, Tobias Whelin, Mike Berube, Spencer Asuchak, Colton Hargrove, Joel Chouinard, Gary Steffes, Chad Costello, and Jason Deitch, just to name a few.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-10-4

Away: 7-9-3

Overall: 10-19-7

Last 10: 2-6-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (24) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (35) Brayden Watts

+/-: (5) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (57) Colin Jacobs

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 14-9-1-1

Away: 7-5-1-0

Overall: 21-14-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (16) *Michal Stinil

Assists: (30) Peter Bates

Points: (41) Peter Bates

+/-: (+24) Peter Bates

PIM's (54) Dillon Boucher

