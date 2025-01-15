Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Maine on Wednesday

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Maine Mariners for the first and only time this season on Wednesday night. After a five-goal first period, the teams headed to overtime and Maine ultimately took the 4-3 win.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel got off to a hot start with a goal at 5:01 by Nathan Burke to make it 1-0. Bryan Lemos and Colin Bilek had the assists on that goal.

Burke added to the Fuel's lead with his second goal of the night at 7:07 to make it 2-0. Defensemen Lucas Brenton and Chris Cameron claimed the assists on that goal.

At 9:00, Maine's Xander Lamppa took a slashing penalty putting the Fuel on the power play for the first time. The Mariners killed it off.

Indy went up 3-0 with a goal by Kevin Lombardi at 13:09. Cam Hausinger collected the lone assist on that goal.

Lemos took a holding penalty at 14:50, giving Maine their first power play chance of the game.

Maine bounced back before the end of the period with quick goals by Carter Johnson, exactly as the penalty on Lemos expired, and Lamppa 13 seconds later.

Shots were equal at ten apiece at the end of the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Just 23 seconds into the second period, Justin Bean was called for slashing but the Mariners killed off the penalty quickly.

At 4:14, Hausinger took a slashing penalty to put Maine on the power play but they killed it off.

Maine tied it up with a goal by Brooklyn Kalmikov at 7:37.

Both teams settled down after that and the period expired, still tied 3-3.

3RD PERIOD

At 5:27, Brenton was sent to the penalty box for interference but 59 seconds later, Lamppa was penalized for slashing, forcing about a minute of 4-on-4.

The Fuel had a few good chances on the power play but the Mariners ultimately killed off the last minute.

Lemos took a hooking penalty at 11:44, putting Maine back on the power play but they killed it off.

Both teams went back and forth in the last half of the third frame before Indy had one last chance as time expired. With the game tied 3-3 and the Fuel outshooting Maine 22-21, the teams headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

At 2:14 of the overtime period, Jacob Hudson scored for the Mariners to end the game. The Mariners outshot the Fuel 24-23 in the game, and 3-1 in overtime.

