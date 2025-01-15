Mariners Rally to Stun Fuel in Overtime

FISHERS, IN - Jacob Hudson scored at 2:14 of overtime to complete a stunning 4-3 comeback victory for the Maine Mariners over the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night at Fishers Event Center. The Mariners trailed by three goals just over 13 minutes into the game, storming back for the win.

The Fuel staked themselves to a 3-0 lead in the first, beginning with a pair of goals from Nathan Burke at 5:01 and 7:07, prompting Maine to take its timeout early. Indy extended the lead to 3-0 at 13:09 when Kevin Lombardi ripped one home right off a faceoff win. Late in the period, the Mariners went to the power play and the offense went to work. As the penalty ticked down, Christian Sarlo sprung Carter Johnson in alone for a quick backhand-forehand move and his fourth of the season, just under the crossbar. Just 13 seconds later, newcomer Matt Allen threw one on net from the right boards that Xander Lamppa cleaned up in front to cut the deficit back to one. Indy led 3-2 after 20 minutes.

The lone goal of the 2nd period came off the stick of Brooklyn Kalmikov, when he took a 2-on-1 pass from Jimmy Lambert to tie the game at 7:37 of the middle frame. The game remained 3-3 through regulation time after a defensive-minded third period by both sides.

Hudson's OT winner came following a net drive by Owen Pederson, who got dragged into the net drawing a penalty. Hudson cleaned up the rebound before the Fuel gained possession to win the game. In net, Ryan Bischel stopped 20 of 23 Fuel shots to earn his 10th win.

