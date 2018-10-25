Ontario Reign Partner with U.S. Bank

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced a landmark, three-season partnership with U.S. Bank.

As a part of the partnership, U.S. Bank will be the official Youth Hockey Partner of the Ontario Reign. U.S. Bank will be the presenting sponsor of the Jr. Reign scholarship program, as well as cross-ice jamborees, all in-game youth hockey and all youth-hockey related community appearances, including Reign youth hockey clinics.

U.S. Bank will also be the presenting sponsor of the Ontario Reign Book Drive, to be held on Friday, October 26 during the Reign's home game against the Tucson Roadrunners. Fans are encouraged to bring a book to the game to be donated Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Empire.

"We are excited to welcome U.S. Bank to the Reign family with a three-year partnership," Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott said. "We are pleased to work with a community-based organization to partner on our youth hockey involvement, our annual book drive and more for the 2018-19 season and beyond."

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $465 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

"U.S. Bank is proud to partner with the Ontario Reign to support youth athletes in the communities we serve," Chris Venhoff, Region Manager for U.S. Bank, said. "We are excited to sponsor the youth hockey program because it's an excellent way to connect kids with the great sport of hockey."

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule%20and%20to%20secure%20your%20seats%20with%20a%20Reign%20ticket%20plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

