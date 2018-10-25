Barron, De Jong Headed to Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Nolan De Jong has been released from his PTO and is also headed to Utah.

Barron has posted one assist and seven penalty minutes in three games with the Eagles, while De Jong has yet to appear in an AHL game this season.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 26th when they travel to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Iowa Wild at 6:00pm MT.

