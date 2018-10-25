Brighton Braves Win Senators' 'All In' Contest

The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the Brighton Braves Peewee rep team has been named the first winners of the 'All In' program.

The 'All In' minor hockey partnership program will encourage and facilitate on and off ice development for youth in our community as the Senators partner with the Braves and offer a mentorship experience to their players.

"We are delighted to announce the Brighton Braves as the first ever 'All In' program winners," said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "We loved the video submission from Scott and his team and can't wait for our staff and players to build a lasting relationship with the Braves."

By being named the Sens' 2018-19 'All In' winners, the Braves will have the opportunity to experience the following, and more:

A meet and greet with the Belleville Senators, introducing our team to yours!

Attendance at a Belleville Senators morning skate and game, plus an opportunity to see our dressing room and meet the coaches and training staff

Visits from Belleville Senators players at your games and practices over the course of the season

Opportunities for your coaches to learn from ours, and workshops with members of our front office staff available to your association

Host your end-of-season party and awards ceremony at the Yardmen Arena before seeing a Belleville Senators game "We are so excited with this news," Braves head coach Scott Siegner said. "I have had conversations with our General Manager Gina Hannah and we couldn't contain our excitement and shared a wonderful moment with the joy of this news.

"Thank you for a once in a lifetime experience for our team in the small community of Brighton. I cannot say thanks enough for this opportunity and my coaching staff, as myself, are totally energized by this news."

The Braves will be at the Senators home game against the Toronto Marlies on Nov. 9 as part of a team event on Military Appreciation Night at CAA Arena.

Further details and planned experiences with the Braves will be documented over the coming months.

About the 'All In' program

'All In' is geared towards developing strong relationships with our youth community and providing both the Belleville Senators and the selected minor hockey team a chance to grow and develop together. This program will allow one minor hockey team to interact with the Belleville Senators throughout the season and to learn from the pros themselves.

It will provide youth players with the opportunity to spend a season getting to know our players and learn through hands on and exclusive experiences. In addition, the minor hockey coaches will have opportunities to learn from the Senators' coaching staff and front office in private sessions.

