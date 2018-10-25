Belleville Assigns Ciampini to Brampton
October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have assigned forward Daniel Ciampini to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Ciampini has played in five games with Belleville this season without recording a point. The 27-year-old signed a two-way AHL/ECHL deal with Belleville on Oct. 12.
Ciampini has yet to play a game for the Beast this season.
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time. Tickets are available.
