Bischoff Joins Wolves in Texas

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that defenseman Jake Bischoff has been loaned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Bischoff will meet the team in Texas as the Wolves face the Texas Stars on Friday night and the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native has appeared in two games for the Wolves this season as he helped the team win home games on Oct. 13-14. Bischoff has spent most of this season with Vegas, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Bischoff earned his place with the Golden Knights in part due to his strong rookie season with the Wolves in 2017-18. He posted 7 goals, 16 assists and a team-best +23 plus/minus rating in 69 regular-season games to help the Wolves capture the American Hockey League's Central Division crown.

The Wolves open a five-game road trip at 7 p.m. Friday versus the Texas Stars. The game will be streamed on AHLTV (theahl.com/AHLTV). The team returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 10, for an Illinois Lottery Cup clash with the Rockford IceHogs that starts Military Appreciation Weekend. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

