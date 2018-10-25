Bischoff Joins Wolves in Texas
October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that defenseman Jake Bischoff has been loaned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Bischoff will meet the team in Texas as the Wolves face the Texas Stars on Friday night and the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday afternoon.
The 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native has appeared in two games for the Wolves this season as he helped the team win home games on Oct. 13-14. Bischoff has spent most of this season with Vegas, but has yet to make his NHL debut.
Bischoff earned his place with the Golden Knights in part due to his strong rookie season with the Wolves in 2017-18. He posted 7 goals, 16 assists and a team-best +23 plus/minus rating in 69 regular-season games to help the Wolves capture the American Hockey League's Central Division crown.
The Wolves open a five-game road trip at 7 p.m. Friday versus the Texas Stars. The game will be streamed on AHLTV (theahl.com/AHLTV). The team returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 10, for an Illinois Lottery Cup clash with the Rockford IceHogs that starts Military Appreciation Weekend. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018
- Ontario Reign Partner with U.S. Bank - Ontario Reign
- Bischoff Joins Wolves in Texas - Chicago Wolves
- Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Postgame Trick-Or-Treat Highlight Weekend Set - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Conduct Straw Poll Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barron, De Jong Headed to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Detroit Assigns Christoffer Ehn to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Announced - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Matt Beleskey to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Classic Rock Legends Styx to Perform February 8 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Recall Biega and Brisebois; Comets Recall Dirk - Utica Comets
- Brighton Braves Win Senators' 'All In' Contest - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Kempe to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield Thunderbirds, Alekman DiTusa, LLC Announce Partnership on "Goals for Groceries" Initiative - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Assigns Ciampini to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Darling Recalled from Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Ottawa Recalls Wolanin from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- High-5: Hogs Erupt for 5, Push Point Streak to 5 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Close Road Trip with Loss to IceHogs - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.