Rampage Close Road Trip with Loss to IceHogs

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





ROCKFORD, IL - Robby Fabbri scored in his Rampage debut but it wasn't enough to overcome four second-period Rockford goals, as the Rockford IceHogs (4-2-1) held on to defeat the San Antonio Rampage (1-7-0) 5-2 on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Victor Ejdsell scored twice, his first goals in the AHL, to extend Rockford's points streak to five games (4-0-1).

The Rampage scored twice in the third period to pull within 4-2. Trevor Smith netted his second goal of the season at 1:43 of the third to get San Antonio on the board. After a Joey LaLeggia shot went wide of the net, Smith collected the carom off the end boards and beat Rockford goaltender Collin Delia to make it 4-1.

Fabbri brought the Rampage closer with San Antonio's first shorthanded goal of the season at 9:56, racing in on a breakaway following a give-and-go with Brian Flynn and beating Delia for his first of the season.

Fabbri was sent to the Rampage on a conditioning assignment by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. It was his first game action since February 4, 2017 after a lengthy recovery from injury.

The Rampage would come no closer, as Matthew Highmore's shorthanded empty-net goal gave Rockford a 5-2 lead with 1:20 left in regulation. San Antonio's losing streak reached seven games.

After a scoreless first period, Rockford took the lead at 1:17 of the second period when a bouncing pass through the neutral zone found Ejdsell for a 2-on-1 break and a right-wing wrist shot past Rampage goaltender Ville Husso to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead. Just 41 seconds later, Anthony Louis found Henrik Samuelsson heading to the back post for Samuelsson's second goal of the year to make it 2-0.

The IceHogs extended their lead to 3-0 at 4:11 of the second period on Ejdsell's second goal. Highmore closed in on a breakaway but left the puck behind in the slot. Ejdsell collected the loose puck and beat Husso in close.

At 14:26 of the second, Dylan Sikura made it 4-0 with a breakaway goal for his second of the season.

With 3:38 remaining in the second period, a pane of glass was dislodged after a Ryan Olsen check. Both teams were sent to the dressing room for intermission, with the rest of the second period and the entire third period held following glass repairs and an ice resurfacing.

The Rampage killed off all seven IceHogs power plays. San Antonio has killed off their last 13 shorthanded situations.

The Rampage return home on Friday night to face the San Jose Barracuda, when they will change their name to Los Chimuelos de San Antonio for Dia de los Muertos Night. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game televised on FOX Sports Southwest and also available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Smith (2); Fabbri (1)

Ville Husso: 20 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 0-for-5

Penalty Kill: 7-for-7

THREE STARS:

1. Victor Ejdsell - RFD

2. Matthew Highmore - RFD

3. Darren Raddysh - RFD

