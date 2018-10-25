Coyotes Assign Kempe to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that forward Mario Kempe has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 30-year-old Kempe played in four games with the Coyotes this season. Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound native of Kramfors, SE recorded18-19-37 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with Tucson and collected 2-2-4 and four PIM in 18 games with the Coyotes.

Kempe was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (122nd overall) in the 2007 Entry Draft.

