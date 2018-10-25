Rangers Assign Matt Beleskey to Hartford

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Matt Beleskey to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Beleskey skated in one game with the Rangers last season, as he made his debut with the team on Apr. 7, 2018 at Philadelphia. He also skated in 14 AHL games with the Wolf Pack last season, registering one goal and five assists for six points. He was acquired by the Rangers from Boston on Feb. 25, 2018.

