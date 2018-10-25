Rangers Assign Matt Beleskey to Hartford
October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Matt Beleskey to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Beleskey skated in one game with the Rangers last season, as he made his debut with the team on Apr. 7, 2018 at Philadelphia. He also skated in 14 AHL games with the Wolf Pack last season, registering one goal and five assists for six points. He was acquired by the Rangers from Boston on Feb. 25, 2018.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018
- Detroit Assigns Christoffer Ehn to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Announced - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Matt Beleskey to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Classic Rock Legends Styx to Perform February 8 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Recall Biega and Brisebois; Comets Recall Dirk - Utica Comets
- Brighton Braves Win Senators' 'All In' Contest - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Kempe to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield Thunderbirds, Alekman DiTusa, LLC Announce Partnership on "Goals for Groceries" Initiative - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Assigns Ciampini to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Darling Recalled from Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Ottawa Recalls Wolanin from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- High-5: Hogs Erupt for 5, Push Point Streak to 5 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Close Road Trip with Loss to IceHogs - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.