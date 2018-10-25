Canucks Recall Biega and Brisebois; Comets Recall Dirk

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois. In a corresponding move, Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced that the club has recalled defenseman Jagger Dirk from the Kalamazoo Wings.

Biega, 30, has appeared in three games for the Comets this season, collecting two assists. The Montreal, QC native has recorded 20 points (2-18-20) and 72 penalty minutes in 138 NHL games.

Brisebois, 21, has registered two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes in seven games with Utica this season.

Dirk, 25, has appeared in three games with the Wings this season, scoring one goal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.