Detroit Assigns Christoffer Ehn to Griffins

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned center Christoffer Ehn to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Skating in his first season in North America, Ehn has appeared in nine games with the Red Wings, posting one point (0-1-1), a plus-two rating, four penalty minutes and seven shots while averaging 9:36 of ice time. The 22-year-old picked up his first NHL point on an assist on Oct. 11 vs. Toronto.

Ehn was Detroit's third choice, 106th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

? A native of Skara, Sweden, Ehn skated in 147 games with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-18 and recorded 32 points (11-21-32). The 6-foot-2, 193-pound center produced career highs in goals (7), assists (10) and points (17) in 2017-18. He helped Frolunda win back-to-back Champions League tournament crowns in 2017 and 2016 and an SHL title in 2016.

? ??Ehn has experience in Sweden's second-highest pro league, appearing in four games with IK Oskarshamn in 2014-15 before scoring five points (2-3-5) in 13 contests with BIK Karlskoga in 2015-16.

? ??Ehn has also played in Sweden's junior leagues, skating in 186 games between Skovde IK and Frolunda's junior squads from 2011-16 and combining for 127 points (53-74-127).

? ??He represented his country at the 2016 and 2015 World Junior Championships, and the 2014 World Under-18 Championship.

? ??Grand Rapids makes its first-ever trip to Belleville this Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

? ??Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.