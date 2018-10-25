Darling Recalled from Conditioning Stint

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Scott Darling from his conditioning stint with Charlotte (AHL).

Darling, 29, stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 win at Utica on Wednesday, in his first AHL appearance since 2015. The 6'5", 226-pound netminder suffered a lower-body injury in Carolina's final exhibition game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 30 and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3. Darling has posted a 52-38-16 record in his NHL career with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and four shutouts.

The Hurricanes open a three-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at PNC Arena at 7:30 p.m. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.