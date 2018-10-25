Springfield Thunderbirds, Alekman DiTusa, LLC Announce Partnership on "Goals for Groceries" Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with Alekman DiTusa, LLC, are pleased to announce a brand new community-driven initiative.

During the 2018-19 season, the Thunderbirds' home ice goals will serve dual meaning. Goals for Groceries, presented by Alekman DiTusa, LLC, will benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts throughout the year.

For every goal scored during the Springfield Thunderbirds regular season inside the MassMutual Center, Alekman DiTusa will donate 100 meals to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

"If you have enough to eat each day, it might be hard to imagine those who don't. But the sad fact is that many of our Western Massachusetts neighbors don't know where their next meal is coming from. In fact, last year The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributed over 5 million meals in Hampden County alone," said Ryan Alekman & Rob DiTusa. "We have supported the Food Bank for many years as a way to give back to our community. In order to increase awareness, this year, we decided to join forces with the Springfield Thunderbirds and sponsor the Goals for Groceries program. For every goal that our Thunderbirds score at home, we will donate 100 meals to the Food Bank. Our hope is to provide help to families within our community and to encourage others to join us in supporting the Food Bank."

"We are very grateful for the invaluable support of Alekman DiTusa and the Springfield Thunderbirds. It is through these strong partnerships that we can continue to be a reliable resource for our neighbors who may not know where their next meal is coming from," said Heather Clark, Development & Marketing Manager for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

?Since 1982, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding our neighbors in need and leading the community to end hunger. They serve as the umbrella organization for the emergency food network in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. They distribute nutritious food to hundreds of their member agencies, including food pantries, meal sites, shelters, senior centers, and more. Last year, The Food Bank distributed more than 11.6 million pounds of food (the equivalent of 9.6 million meals). Currently, more than 223,000 people throughout western Massachusetts rely on the services of The Food Bank and its member agencies (30% are kids under the age of 18, and 14% are seniors over the age of 65).

For more information on the Goals for Groceries program, fans can visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

