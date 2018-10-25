High-5: Hogs Erupt for 5, Push Point Streak to 5

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs erupted for three goals in the first 4:11 of the second period and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford is now riding a five-game point streak with wins in four of those five contests.

Victor Ejdsell opened the IceHogs second-period outburst after the two teams played to a scoreless stalemate through the first period. The second-year IceHog wired a shot on the rush past the blocker side of Rampage goaltender Ville Husso for his first goal of the season.

Henrik Samuelsson followed up the Ejdsell tally just 41 seconds later with tap-in off a cross-creese pass from Anthony Louis. Ejdsell continued the onslaught and put IceHogs up 3-0, firing home his second goal of the game on a centering feed from Matthew Highmore after Highmore had fanned on a breakaway attempt.

Dylan Sikura scored on the breakaway later on in the period and sent the IceHogs into the second intermission with an ultimately insurmountable 4-0 lead.

IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia posted a shutout through two periods and finished with 29 saves en route to his fourth consecutive victory. Delia is now 14-2-2 over his last 18 regular season starts.

The Ramage were able to respond in the third with goals from Trevor Smith and Robby Fabbri, but Matthew Highmore quieted the comeback attempt with an empty-net goal.

