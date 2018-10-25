Ottawa Recalls Wolanin from Belleville
October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from the Belleville Senators.
Wolanin has played in seven games with Belleville this season where he has a goal and two assists.
After finishing his career with the University of North Dakota last season, the 23-year-old lined up in 10 games with Ottawa where he notched three points (one goal).
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time. Tickets are available.
