Admirals to Conduct Straw Poll Saturday Night

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will continue their time-tested tradition this election season when they conduct a straw poll of the Wisconsin Gubernatorial election this Saturday, October 27th in WisPolitics.com's Decision 2018.

On that day the Admirals host the Manitoba Moose at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The first 2,500 fans to the game will receive a two-sided mask, courtesy of WisPolitics.com the portraits of Governor Scott Walker on one side and challenger Tony Evers on the other. Then at a break in the action early in the third period the Admirals will ask all the fans to hold up their mask showing the face of their choice for Wisconsin's next governor.

The Admirals will then use proprietary, state-of-the-art technology to determine which candidate has the most people wearing his mask, declaring the winner of the poll. The poll, which takes place just 10 days before the actual November 6 election, holds added importance given the proximity to the voting date.

"The methodology that we are using in this poll is very complex, but we have done extensive research and believe it to be both precise and impactful," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg.

This will be the sixth straw poll that the Admirals have conducted. The team successfully predicted the winner of the Presidential Election in 2008 and 2016 and the gubernatorial races in 2010 and 2014. The only Admirals polling that was incorrect was the presidential bobblehead poll of 2012 when fans predicted a Mitt Romney win but the election went to Barak Obama.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday, or any Admirals game, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount on regularly priced tickets. For more information or to order group tickets fans should contact the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.