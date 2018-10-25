Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton
October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have activated Travis Hamonic from Injured Reserve and assign forward Anthony Peluso to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Hamonic, a 28-year-old defenseman, sustained an injury in the opening game of the season. The veteran of over 500 NHL games is in his second season with Calgary after coming over in a trade from the New York Islanders.
Peluso, a 29-year-old right winger, played two games with the Flames this season during his recent call-up.
Calgary hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight and concludes the home stand with a matinee game on Saturday when the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals come to town.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018
- Rangers Assign Matt Beleskey to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Classic Rock Legends Styx to Perform February 8 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Recall Biega and Brisebois; Comets Recall Dirk - Utica Comets
- Brighton Braves Win Senators' 'All In' Contest - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Assign Kempe to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield Thunderbirds, Alekman DiTusa, LLC Announce Partnership on "Goals for Groceries" Initiative - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Assigns Ciampini to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Darling Recalled from Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Ottawa Recalls Wolanin from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- High-5: Hogs Erupt for 5, Push Point Streak to 5 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Close Road Trip with Loss to IceHogs - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton
- Graovac, Mangiapane Lead Heat to Their Second-Straight Road Win
- Heat Hand San Jose Their First Regulation Loss 3-2
- Heat Look to Bounce Back at the SAP Center Today at 3PM
- Mangiapane's Multi-Point Effort Not Enough to Beat San Jose