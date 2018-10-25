Flames Activate Travis Hamonic from IR, Assign Anthony Peluso to Stockton

October 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have activated Travis Hamonic from Injured Reserve and assign forward Anthony Peluso to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Hamonic, a 28-year-old defenseman, sustained an injury in the opening game of the season. The veteran of over 500 NHL games is in his second season with Calgary after coming over in a trade from the New York Islanders.

Peluso, a 29-year-old right winger, played two games with the Flames this season during his recent call-up.

Calgary hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight and concludes the home stand with a matinee game on Saturday when the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals come to town.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.