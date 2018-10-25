Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Postgame Trick-Or-Treat Highlight Weekend Set

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs look to remain undefeated at home this weekend as they host the Cleveland Monsters and the Manitoba Moose. This weekend's games feature an IceHogs magnet calendar giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 27, courtesy of American Solutions for Business, and Halloween Night on Sunday, Oct. 28 with a postgame Trick-or-Treat with the Hogs.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27 vs. CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Magnet Calendar Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans through the doors for Saturday's matchup will receive a free IceHogs magnet calendar, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

SUNDAY, OCT. 28 vs. MANITOBA MOOSE

Time: Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Halloween Night: Fans are encouraged to don their favorite Halloween costumes for Sunday's game as the Hogs host Halloween night. The team will be holding a costume contest and awarding a bag of candy to the best-dressed fan. Three characters from Rockford's own Twisted Crypt will also be in attendance to provide some extra spookiness to the IceHogs experience.

Postgame trick-or-treating: Following the game, kids ages 14 and under are invited to line up at the top of section 101 for a postgame Trick-or-Treat with the IceHogs players on the arena ice. Players will be handing out candy, thanks to Mondelez.

Kids participating in the Trick-or-Treat may bring a clear or plastic bag into the arena for the IceHogs game. Bags will also be provided courtesy of Meijer. Additionally, Oink Outfitters will be offering a one-day-only deal in which fans can receive a free Trick-or-Treat bag with the purchase of any youth apparel.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com .

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs , or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy. For details on the policy, CLICK HERE . Please note: The IceHogs will allow an exception to this rule for fans bringing a bag for Sunday's postgame Trick-or-Treat.

