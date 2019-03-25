Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Brett Supinski and defenseman Max Gottlieb to professional try outs (PTO).

The 23-year-old Supinski (born July 21, 1995) is a 6-0, 175-pound native of Collegeville, PA who recently completed his collegiate hockey career at Union College. Supinski amassed 108 points (35-73-108) from 135 career NCAA games, including a career-high 36 points during the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year-old Gottlieb (born January 27, 1995) is a 6-0, 190-pound native of Old Bridge, NJ who recently completed his collegiate hockey career at Brown University. Gottlieb concluded his NCAA career with 60 points (10-50-60) from 118 games played, ranking sixth all-time in Brown history amongst defensemen in assists, and eighth in points.

