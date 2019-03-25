First Place Condors Home Wednesday and Saturday
March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The first place Bakersfield Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena this Wednesday and Saturday with a chance to clinch a 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs berth. Click here to view the latest playoff primer where the Condors need a combined three points to secure a berth.
Purchase tickets or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office. Receive FREE playoff tickets when you purchase a 2019-20 ticket plan or calling 324-PUCK (7825)
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT - Wednesday, March 27 - 6:30 p.m.
Presented by 107.9 KUZZ & Houchin Community Blood Bank
First responders can receive 2-for-1 tickets by presenting their ID/Credential/Badge at the box office
Donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank today, tomorrow, or Wednesday and receive a 2-for-1 ticket voucher to the game; PLUS be entered to win a Condors jersey or suite
Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas
Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate, Los Angeles Kings)
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
PRINCESS NIGHT - Saturday, March 30 - 7 p.m.
Presented by 101.5 KGFM and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center
Princesses including Ariel, Anna, Elsa, and Rapunzel will be on hand for a magical night for pictures
Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite prince or princess
Condors host the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Affiliate, San Jose Sharks)
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)
