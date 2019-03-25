First Place Condors Home Wednesday and Saturday

March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The first place Bakersfield Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena this Wednesday and Saturday with a chance to clinch a 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs berth. Click here to view the latest playoff primer where the Condors need a combined three points to secure a berth.

Purchase tickets or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office. Receive FREE playoff tickets when you purchase a 2019-20 ticket plan or calling 324-PUCK (7825)

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT - Wednesday, March 27 - 6:30 p.m.

Presented by 107.9 KUZZ & Houchin Community Blood Bank

First responders can receive 2-for-1 tickets by presenting their ID/Credential/Badge at the box office

Donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank today, tomorrow, or Wednesday and receive a 2-for-1 ticket voucher to the game; PLUS be entered to win a Condors jersey or suite

Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas

Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate, Los Angeles Kings)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

PRINCESS NIGHT - Saturday, March 30 - 7 p.m.

Presented by 101.5 KGFM and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center

Princesses including Ariel, Anna, Elsa, and Rapunzel will be on hand for a magical night for pictures

Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite prince or princess

Condors host the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Affiliate, San Jose Sharks)

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.