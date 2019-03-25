Amerks Recall Pair from Cyclones

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Judd Peterson and defensemen Kurt Gosselin from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Peterson, 24, earns his second recall of the season after notching 28 points (11+17) in 48 games with the Cyclones this season. The 6-foot-0, 193-pound forward made his Amerks season debut in January, scoring his first AHL goal over a two-game stint with Rochester.

In four career games with Rochester, Peterson has one goal and six shots.

Prior to turning pro, Peterson concluded a four-year collegiate career at St. Cloud State University (NCHC), where he finished with 65 points (37+28) in 151 games with the Huskies. During the 2017-18 season, Peterson scored six goals and added a career-high 12 assists in 40 games while helping the team to an NCHC championship as well as an appearance in the NCAA tournament. Peterson served as one of two team captains and was named a finalist for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award.

Peterson was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Gosselin, 24, joins the Amerks after posting seven points (5+2) in seven games since joining the Cyclones last month to start his professional career. After scoring his first goal in his professional debut with Cincinnati on March 13, the Brighton, Mich., native totaled five points (3+2) over a three-game point streak before scoring again in his most recent appearance with Cincinnati on March 24.

Prior to turning pro, Gosselin recently completed his senior season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville (WCAA), recording 15 points (4+11) in 25 games for the Chargers while serving as team captain. In four years with the University of Alabama-Huntsville, he amassed 58 points (20+58) over 118 career games.

