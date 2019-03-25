Lewis Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ty Lewis has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Lewis has posted eight goals and 11 assists in 51 games with the Eagles this season. The 21 year-old is in his first professional season after wrapping up a five-year career at the junior level with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Tucson, Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, March 29th at 8:05pm MT.

