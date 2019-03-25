Defender Jonas Siegenthaler Recalled by Washington

March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defender Jonas Siegenthaler has been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Siegenthaler, 21, has collected six points (two goals, four assists), 30 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 34 games with Hershey this season. He scored his first professional game-winning goal in Hershey's 4-1 victory at Hartford on Feb. 27. The native of Zurich, Switzerland has skated in 122 games with Hershey in his career, collecting 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists).

The defender returns to Washington where he has skated in 25 games this season, collecting four assists. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 8 versus Columbus, and on Dec. 14 versus Carolina, he collected his first NHL point, assisting on an Alex Ovechkin goal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.