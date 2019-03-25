Manitoba Moose Weekly: March 25

Tuesday, March 19: San Diego 3 at Moose 4 OT

Manitoba leapt out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals from Ryan White, Logan Shaw and Cameron Schilling. The Gulls weren't about to go quietly as the visitors scored two goals eight seconds apart to cut the Moose lead to 3-2. San Diego tied the game in the third, setting the stage for Kristian Vesalainen's highlight reel winner with 13 seconds to go in overtime.

Friday, March 22: Moose 2 at Colorado 0

With Eric Comrie's recall to the Jets and Mikhail Berdin unable to play on Friday, goaltender Ken Appleby traveled from Norfolk, Va. to Loveland, Colo. to join the Moose and start against the Colorado Eagles. Arriving hours before the game didn't hold back Appleby as he recorded a 33-save shutout in a 2-0 Moose win. Mason Appleton and JC Lipon provided necessary offence in the victory.

Saturday, March 23: Moose 3 at Colorado 2 OT

Mikhail Berdin returned to the Manitoba net Saturday evening and made 35 saves as the Moose grabbed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Eagles. Cameron Schilling opened the scoring in the first period, but Colorado answered back with two goals to take the lead. Tucker Poolman's power play goal in the middle frame tied the contest. However, Poolman wasn't done as he went on to score the winner 1:15 into the extra frame.

at Texas** Wednesday, March 27 7 p.m. CT

at San Antonio** Friday, March 29 7:30 p.m. CT

at San Antonio* Saturday, March 30 7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose continue their five-game road swing this week with three contests in the Lone Star State. Wednesday features a showdown between the Moose and Texas Stars with the Stars just one point back of the Moose for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The trip then takes Manitoba to San Antonio for a pair of games against the Rampage on Friday and Saturday. Tune in to Wednesday and Friday's games on TSN 1290, with all games available at moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and streaming live on AHLTV starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

39 Seth Griffith 59 12 35 47 26 -11

38 Logan Shaw 60 25 19 44 38 -18

23 Michael Spacek 62 9 28 37 28 -7

25 Marko Dano 41 11 14 25 52 -4

34 JC Lipon 57 11 14 25 112 +8

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie* 23-16-4 2.75 0.916 2

40 Mikhail Berdin 8-5-2 2.25 0.933 1

*On NHL roster

Back in the Playoff Picture

The Moose begin the week holding the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division by virtue of a tie-breaker over the Rockford IceHogs. It's been quite the climb for the Moose, who started the unofficial second half of the season on Dec. 30 ranking 31st in the AHL. Since then, Manitoba is 22-11-2-2, and 16th in the overall league standings. With 10 games to go, the Moose sit at 72 points, tied with the Rockford IceHogs, while the Texas Stars and Milwaukee Admirals sit one point back. Manitoba has one game in hand on Rockford and Milwaukee, and two on Texas.

Holding the Line

Moose goaltending continues to be one of the club's keys to success during their second-half push toward the playoffs. Manitoba used three netminders this week to secure three wins. Eric Comrie made 36 saves in Manitoba's 4-3 overtime win against San Diego. Ken Appleby flew halfway across the U.S. and picked up a 33-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Colorado. Then Mikhail Berdin stopped 35 of 37 in the club's 3-2 overtime victory against the Eagles. The trio combined for a 1.61 goals-against average and a 0.954 save percentage in the three wins.

Working Overtime

Defenceman Tucker Poolman scored his first professional overtime winner on Saturday. It was the second time Poolman was involved in the overtime winner this past week after tallying an assist on Kristian Vesalainen's goal late in the extra frame on Tuesday. Poolman has a goal and two assists in overtime this season. The East Grand Forks, Minn. product has been on a tear his past 20 games, recording 17 points (3G, 14A) in that span.

Shutting Things Down

The Moose penalty kill has been lights out for Manitoba in recent games. Over the past eight outings, the Moose have turned away 32 of 36 power play opportunities against, for an 88.9 per cent success rate. Looking over a larger sample size, the Manitoba penalty kill has been operating at 86.6 per cent in its past 20 games. Overall, the penalty kill ranks 14th in the AHL at 81.5 per cent.

Goaltender Ken Appleby made an impact in his first game back in the Moose lineup. The North Bay, Ont. product made 33 saves on the way to his first AHL shutout of the season on Friday. Appleby has wins in two of his last three starts for the Moose, recording a 0.967 save percentage in the victories. Prior to his latest reassignment to Manitoba, Appleby made five straight starts for the Jacksonville Icemen, posting a 3-2-0 record, supported by a 2.00 goals-against average, and a 0.921 save percentage.

