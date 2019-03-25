Lashoff Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff made his season debut with Detroit during the team's 2-1 win against the New York Islanders on March 16 and appeared in four games, notching one assist and two penalty minutes while averaging 13:40 of ice time. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Detroit, the 28-year-old has skated in 127 career games with the Red Wings since 2012-13, picking up 14 points (2-12-14) and 59 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and netted his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has appeared in eight postseason tilts.

In 44 games with the Griffins this season, Lashoff has totaled 11 points (0-11-11), a plus-eight rating and 25 PIM. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner has played in 444 regular season games with Grand Rapids - the second-most in franchise history - since debuting with the club during the 2008-09 campaign and has tallied 95 points (21-74-95), a plus-24 rating and 219 PIM. One of only three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff has produced 19 points (5-14-19), a plus-one rating and 34 PIM in 73 Calder Cup Playoff contests, which also places second in the club's record book.

A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship after notching two assists in seven games.

The Griffins conclude their season-high six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Iowa Wild at 8 p.m. EDT.

