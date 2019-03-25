WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game April 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be attending the Syracuse Crunch game on Friday, April 12 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat became a household name as one of the best-known professional wrestlers of the late 1980s and early '90s. He is a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time United States Heavyweight Champion, four-time World Television Champion, and a twelve-time World Tag Team Champion, Steamboat's impressive career cemented himself as one of the best in the world.

Rick Blood first debuted in the American Wrestling Association under the name Sam Steamboat Jr. from another Hawaiian wrestler, Sam Steamboat, and also competed for a short time under his real name before settling on the nickname Ricky Steamboat. After working his way across the country in a series of small promotions, Blood made his first major impact in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. During his eight-year tenure in the territory, The Dragon specialized in tag-team competition, forming a dynamic and highly-successful tandem with Jay Youngblood, winning the Tag Team title on multiple occasions.

His most memorable singles matches faced the likeness of Ric Flair in an unforgettable rivalry in 1989. Steamboat's star-making performance came when he pinned Flair after a double thrust off the top rope to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Television Championship. These matches - which took place at Chi-Town Rumble, Clash of the Champions VI and WrestleWar - rank among the best one-on-one contests ever held.

Admired by WWE fans for his rivalries with Don Muraco and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, his greatest contribution to WWE history remains his Wrestlemania III battle against Randy Savage. The Dragon beat the Macho Man in front of more than 93,000 members of the WWE Universe to win the Intercontinental Title in 1986.

The Dragon retired in 1994 briefly before returning to the ring in 2005 to referee bouts in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the first Gauntlet for the Gold for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. After a series of matches in 2009 against Chris Jericho, Steamboat officially hung up the belt in 2010.

As part of his appearance at the Crunch, Steamboat will drop the puck on April 12. He will also be available for autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission.

The team will hold a pregame meet-and-greet with Steamboat in the All Who Served Club beginning at 6 p.m. A two pack with access to the pregame meet-and-greet and two tickets to the Crunch game is $90, while a four pack is on sale for $150. Access to the meet-and-greet will be available for all suite ticketholders and club members. Current season ticket holders may purchase access for $20. Meet-and-greet packages are on sale now through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

