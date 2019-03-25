Week 25 Report: Hogs Win 1 of 3 in Tight Divisional Race

March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs won one of three games last week, notching a 2-1 shootout win vs. Chicago before dropping back-to-back games to Milwaukee. Despite the setbacks, Rockford has won four of the last six games and boasts points in five of the last seven contests (4-2-1-0) dating back to March 10.

The Hogs are now tied for fourth in the Central Division with Manitoba, but the Moose have a game in-hand to Rockford's 67 contests this season. The IceHogs have nine games remaining in the regular season, each of which are against the Central Division. Eight of those nine games also pit Rockford against opponents with a winning record.

Rockford notched its longest home winning streak since 2014-15 with a sixth straight victory at the BMO during Wednesday's game vs. Chicago. The streak was the longest since winning nine consecutive home games from March 18 - April 17, 2015. Including the streak-snapping loss on Saturday vs. Milwaukee, the IceHogs are 11-3-0-0 over their last 14 home games since Jan. 25.

Both Dmitry Osipov and Dylan McLaughlin registered their first point with the IceHogs during Saturday's loss to the Admirals. Osipov tallied the primary assist on Jordan Schroeder's goal in the second period, while McLaughlin picked up his first pro point with the primary helper on Joni Tuulola's marker.

Jordan Schroeder snapped a season high-tying three-game point drought with a goal against the Admirals Saturday. Schroeder is second on the team in scoring this season and is just two points shy of matching his career-best total of 44 points in 76 games in 2011-12 with Chicago.

Victor Ejdsell extended his point streak to three straight games with two goals and an assist during last week's games. The forward has found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests, combining for three goals and two assists over six games since March 15.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, March 27 | Rockford vs Milwaukee (7 p.m.) The IceHogs host a Wednesday Dog Days game in which fans can bring their dog to the game for an additional $2. Proceeds from the event will go to local animal shelters. Wednesday is also a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday game, and those who attended Rockford's contest on March 20 can exchange their ticket from that game for a free ticket of equal or lesser value to March 27 vs. Milwaukee.

Saturday, March 30 | Rockford vs Grand Rapids (6 p.m.) Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Puck and Paws night at the BMO. Fans can bring their dog to the game and the Hogs will host their annual wiener dog race during first intermission.

Sunday, March 31 | Rockford vs. Chicago (4 p.m.) The Hogs and Wolves will conclude the 2018-19 Illinois Lottery Cup series during Sunday's matchup. The contest is also Wizard Night, presented by Insurance King. The Hogs will don wizard-themed jerseys for the game, and fans can bid on the sweaters immediately following the contest.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, April 1. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests are Josh McArdle and Jordan Schroeder.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.