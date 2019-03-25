Rampage Announce Roster Moves
March 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced three roster moves on Monday. The Rampage have recalled forwards Stephen Perfetto and Charlie Sampair from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. San Antonio has also signed Oilers forward Ryan Tesink to a professional tryout agreement.
Perfetto, 27, has appeared in 14 games with the Rampage this season, notching a goal and an assist. The Woodbridge, Ontario native has also appeared in 16 ECHL games with the Oilers, totaling six goals and 23 points. In 41 career AHL games with the Rampage and Milwaukee Admirals, Perfetto has tallied four goals and nine points.
Sampair, 25, has two goals in six games with the Rampage this season, along with 18 goals and 35 points in 55 ECHL games with Tulsa. The White Bear Lake, Minnesota native last played with the Rampage on Dec. 2.
Tesink, 25, is on his second professional tryout agreement with the Rampage this season. A sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2011, Tesink has appeared in five AHL games this season, three with the Rampage and two with the San Diego Gulls. The Saint John, New Brunswick native has tallied 25 goals and 60 points in 62 games with the Oilers this season.
The Rampage host the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
