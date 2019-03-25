Anaheim Ducks Assign Goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the Anaheim Ducks have assigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 19 (6/22/99), spent this season with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 7-8-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 16 Swedish Allsvenskan league games, the second highest league in the Swedish system. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek appeared in one game for Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championship, posting a 1.00 GAA and .909 SV%.

The 6-3 198-pound goaltender has posted a 12-12-2 record in 27 career Allsvenskan games with BIK Karlskoga from 2017-19. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Eriksson Ek has represented his country in numerous international tournaments, including the 2019 World Junior Championship, 2018 World Junior Championship (silver medal), 2017 U-18 World Junior Championship (silver medal) and 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial (four games).

