Omaha Scores Three in 9th to Beat Columbus 5-2

COLUMBUS, OHIO. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Columbus Clippers stayed tied for nearly the entirely game but a three-run ninth inning helped Omaha pull away for a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Angel Zerpa delivered his first quality start of the season, just the third Omaha pitcher to work into the seventh inning this season. Columbus opened the bottom of the first inning with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly against Zerpa, who soon settled into a groove and faced the minimum after the second hit into the sixth inning, at one point retiring 11 straight hitters between the second and sixth innings.

Zerpa allowed a walk in the seventh, but Jackson Kowar stranded the inherited runner, at the time to keep the score tied at 1-1.

Like Columbus, Omaha got on the board nearly immediately, as Samad Taylor opened the game with a double, then scored on a sacrifice fly. The game stayed tied at 1-1 until the top of the eighth, when Omaha loaded the bases with three walks and Brewer Hicklen dashed home on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.

The lead did not last long, as Kowar surrendered a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game, but Walter Pennington entered and struck out a pair of lefties to keep the game tied.

Taylor opened the ninth inning with his fourth walk of the game and fifth time on base in as many plate appearances in the game. John Rave bunted for his third single of the game and CJ Alexander reached on a fielder's choice to put two runners on with two outs, then Hicklen doubled in Taylor and Alexander to break the tie and give Omaha a two-run lead. Clay Dungan followed Hicklen with a single to put Omaha up 5-2, the score that held to be final.

Will Klein put a runner on in the ninth but retired Columbus without allowing a run, to earn his third save in the process.

With the series evened at one win each, the Storm Chasers will try and take a series lead, with left-hander Cole Ragans starting for Omaha.

