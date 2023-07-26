Syracuse Mets Host Pre-Game BBQ Tailgate with Mookie Wilson, Tickets on Sale Now

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host a special pre-game tailgate at NBT Bank Stadium with Legacy Catering, operated by New York Mets 1986 World Series champion, Mookie Wilson. The tailgate will be held before the game on Saturday, August 19th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $85 and include access to the pre-game tailgate with Mookie Wilson, a ticket to the Syracuse Mets game that evening, and a guaranteed Syracuse Shot Clocks giveaway jersey. The tailgate includes Legacy Catering BBQ pork ribs, chicken wingettes, smoked beef sausage, potato salad, baked beans, water, and soda. A paid bar will be available. There are only 150 tickets available for the pre-game tailgate package.

Tickets are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are also available online at syracusemets.com.

The Syracuse Mets will transform into the Syracuse Shot Clocks on Saturday August 19th as an alternate theme night promotion, presented by Visit Syracuse. The Syracuse Shot Clocks will play the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Guardians) at 6:35 p.m. that evening.

The 24-second shot clock was introduced to professional basketball in 1954 by Danny Biasone, owner of the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers). Biasone and Syracuse Nationals General Manager Leo Ferris first experimented with the shot clock during scrimmages. Biasone is quoted as saying "I looked at the box scores from the games I enjoyed, games where they didn't screw around and stall. I noticed each team took about 60 shots. That meant 120 shots per game. So, I took the 2,880 seconds (48 minutes) and divided that by 120 shots. The result was 24 seconds per shot." Eventually, the duo convinced the NBA to adopt the 24-second clock for the 1954-55 season.

The Syracuse Shot Clocks will wear specialty Shot Clocks on-field caps and jerseys during the game that evening. Shot Clocks jerseys will be auctioned off online (syracusemets.com/auction) starting August 19th to benefit In My Father's Kitchen.

The Syracuse Shot Clocks will be giving away replica Shot Clocks jerseys to the first 1,000 fans through the gates that day, courtesy of Visit Syracuse. Fans can also purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack for $25, which includes a ticket to the game on August 19th and a guaranteed Shot Clocks giveaway jersey.

For tickets to the Mookie Wilson pre-game tailgate & game on August 19th or any other Syracuse Mets home game, visit syracusemets.com or the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in-person or over the phone.

