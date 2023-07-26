Late Tides' Rally Cut Short by Rain

July 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (60-36) fell to the Nashville Sounds (53-43), 5-3, in a weather-shortened game on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides pieced together a couple of runs late to rally, but the game was called early due to heavy rainfall.

It was a pitching duel to begin play tonight as Garrett Stallings toed the rubber for the Tides and went on to toss three-no-hit innings to open the game.

Keston Hiura broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a solo home run the opposite way to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Not long after, the Tides evened the score after César Prieto tripled off the wall in right field, putting him in scoring position for Daz Cameron who doubled down the third base line to bring in the equalizing run in the fourth.

After a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, Nashville tacked on three runs beginning with a Noah Campbell RBI single. Consecutive singles off the bats of Luis Urias and Josh VanMeter brought in the other of the three runs in the frame and the Sounds led the Tides by a 4-1 score by the end of the inning.

A solo home run from Urias extended the Nashville lead to four in the seventh as he deposited a ball into the left field seats on a 1-2 pitch.

The Tides started to claw their way back in the home half of the seventh when Connor Norby tripled home a run. Heston Kjerstad followed him up with an opposite field single that brought in the third run of the game for the Tides.

While the Tides were rallying, the skies opened up and the tarp came over the field. As the rain continued to come down, the game was called early, resulting in a 5-3 Norfolk loss.

The Tides are back in action tomorrow afternoon against Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The Tides have not announced a starter for tomorrow while Nashville will send LHP Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.18) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

JoJo's Mojo: Collecting a hit out of the three-hole this evening was Joey Ortiz who went 1-for-4 at the dish...after going 4-for-4 last night and after picking up a hit in his final at-bat on Sunday, the first inning single marked his sixth consecutive at bat with a base hit... Ortiz has now hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games, batting .382 (21-for-55) with 16 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks while slashing .435/.636/1.071 over that span.

A Baseball Triple Double: Two triples were hit by Norfolk batters this evening, the first time they have collected multiple three-baggers in a game this season...Connor Norby and César Prieto were the Norfolk batters to collect them...it was Norby's second of the year and Prieto's first as a Tide.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.