Knights Fall to Bulls 13-5 on Wednesday

July 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 13-5 on Wednesday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series.

Charlotte shortstop Lenyn Sosa continued his solid season and launched his 14th home run of the season, a two-run blast in the top of the sixth inning. Sosa finished the game 1-for-5 with two runs scored, the home run and two RBI to lead the offense.

Third baseman Yolbert Sánchez chipped in with two hits and two RBI in the loss and center fielder Adam Haseley had a three-hit game. Additionally, first baseman Nate Mondou reached base safely for his 20th consecutive straight game.

LHP Garrett Davila (2-6, 6.14) started the game and took the loss after he allowed five runs on five hits over 3.2 innings pitched. The Charlotte bullpen was charged with eight runs over the final 4.1 innings pitched.

Durham second baseman Osleivis Basabe led the way for the Bulls with two hits and a game-high four RBI in the game two matchup. The Bulls did most of the damage in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs in the frame.

The Knights have now lost 20 of the last 23 games played.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham, NC on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.