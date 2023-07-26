Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (11-10, 45-49) vs. Worcester Red Sox (13-7, 52-43)

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - 12:15 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 4.76) vs. RHP Oddanier Mosqueda (2-2, 4.38)

G2: RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Kyle Barraclough (5-0, 3.19)

BULLED A 300: The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Durham Bulls, 8-2, Sunday, giving the team their first series win since 6/13-18 (SWB) and their first season series win against the Bulls since 2016...CF DEREK HILL paced Rochester batters with his team-leading sixth three-hit game this season, extending his hitting streak to 10 games (since 6/18)...RHP WILY PERALTA worked 5.0 innings, allowing just two earned while striking out seven, before being relieved by RHP LUIS REYES and RHP LUIS CESSA...the two relievers threw a combined three perfect innings striking out four total Durham hitters before the game was shortened due to rain (8 innings)...the Wings' face the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park today in their sixth doubleheader of the season after yesterday's contest was postponed due to rain...RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one, followed by RHP JOSÉ UREÑA in the back half of the twin bill.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: Rochester sealed a series win with their 8-2 victory Sunday, marking the Wings' first series win since 6/13-18 against SWB...47,919 fans came out to Innovative Field throughout the six-game set, marking the highest total attendance in a six-game homestand since 2019 (6/28-7/3 - 50,813).

JACOB NOTTING-HAMMER: DH JACOB NOTTINGHAM launched his second home run with Rochester (eighth of 2023), a game-tying two-run shot that was part of a 2-for-3 day, adding a double, four RBI, and a pair of runs scored to his line...this marked his first two-run home run since 4/19 (vs. ELP) with Tacoma...this marked his first multi-hit game with the Wings (last on 6/14, with SAC) and first game with two extra-base hits since 4/19 with Tacoma...

The homer came off of Durham LHP Jacob Lopez...30% (28) of the Wings' 92 homers this season have come off left-handed pitching.

Four RBI is the most for Nottingham in a game since 4/19 with Tacoma and brings his season total to 27 between Tacoma, Sacramento, and the Wings.

SQUARE UP: Rochester posted a .588 (10-for-17) batting average on balls with an exit velocity of 103 MPH or greater through last week's series, while Durham batted .762 (16-for-21)...CF DEREK HILL posted the hardest hit ball of the series, a double that came off the bat at 107.8 MPH Sunday.

HOLLYWOOD HILL: CF DEREK HILL extended his hitting streak to 10 games (since 6/18) Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI...since returning from the All-Star break, Hill is tied for the fourth-most hits in the International League with 17, while leading the way with three triples...

This marked Hill's team-leading sixth three-hit game of the season.

His streak is the second-longest active hitting streak on the team, behind only DARREN BAKER (13).

FIRST TIME, LONG TIME: The Wings offense combined to score six runs off rehabbing Durham RHP Andrew Kittredge Sunday afternoon on seven hits in the sixth inning...the Washington native came into Sunday with 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings across nine relief appearances against Rochester, dating back to 5/24/2017 (all with DUR).

SICKO MODE: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 17 games (since 7/3-G1) after collecting a fourth-inning walk as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate on Sunday, which included a double...Blankenhorn is hitting .328 (21-for-64) with 11 walks and has reached base at a .427 clip since the beginning of his streak, 29th-best among International League hitters.

BULLY-PEN: Two Rochester arms combined to work the final three scoreless innings in relief of RHP WILY PERALTA in Sunday's win...RHP LUIS REYES and RHP LUIS CESSA both tossed perfect outings, striking out a combined four Durham batters...this marked the first time since 8/2/2022 that the Wings' bullpen worked at least 3.0 innings without allowing a runner to reach base...

The outing marked Cessa's second-straight perfect inning after not allowing the Bulls' hitters to reach base on 7/20 in his inning of work.

POLAR PARK: The Wings begin a six-game series against Bill Wanless' Woo Sox today with a doubleheader at Polar Park, marking their 30th and 31st games played at the ballpark...the team is 2-4 this season when playing at the venue, and post a 17-12 record since the stadium's opening in 2021...

The Wings are 0-2-2 this year in road doubleheaders.

