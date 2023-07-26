Late-Inning Grand Slam Propels Saints to Win over Hens

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell in game two of the series to the St. Paul Saints 9-5 in the Wednesday afternoon matchup.

Parker Meadows immediately got the scoring for the Mud Hens, slapping a solo home run over the right field wall to go up 1-0 one batter into the ball game. St. Paul starting pitcher Brent Headrick couldn't find his rhythm early walking the next batter Justyn-Henry Malloy. Colt Keith followed Malloy with a two-run home run over the right field wall to go up 3-0 in the first inning.

The game still remained 3-0 until the top of the third inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Nick Solak drove one out of the park hitting a solo home run to put the Hens up 4-0.

Jack O'Loughlin was the starter for the Hens and didn't give up a run tun till the bottom of the third inning. With a runner on second, Andrew Stevenson roped a double off the center field wall to score Anthony Prato and make it a 4-1 ball game.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the sixth inning. Jack O'Loughlin hasn't faced much trouble to this point until the Saints put runners on the corners with no outs. Kyle Garlick singled to score a run and make it 4-2. Chris Williams followed Garlick with a double that scored two Saints to tie the game up at four. After getting two outs, Mud Hens manager Anthony Iapoce went to the bullpen and Blair Calvo entered the game to pitch. Calvo allowed a single to Anthony Prato that scored Williams to cap off a four-run sixth inning to give the Saints a 5-4 lead.

Relief pitcher Patrick Murphy was entering his third inning of work for the Saints headed into the seventh inning. The Mud Hens quickly put their first two runners on base to start the inning. With one out Colt Keith singled to center field to drive in his third RBI of the game and tie the game up at 5-5. After the single from Keith, the Saints went to Austin Brice to get out of the jam and keep the game tied and that's exactly what he did to take a tie ball game to the bottom of the seventh inning.

Back-to-back walks and single loaded up the bases with no outs for the Saints. Kyle Garlick decided to clear all the bases by launching a grand slam to give the Saints a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ronny Henriquez pitched the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. Colt Keith worked a walk to put himself on with two outs in the inning. Tyler Nevin smoked a two-run home run to make it 9-7. The Hens were able to bring the tying run to the plate but Henriquez was able to shut the door and secure the 9-7 win for the Saints over the Mud Hens.

Notables:

Parker Meadows: 2-5, R, RBI, HR

Colt Keith: 2-3, R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, HR

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, R, 2 BB

Tyler Nevin: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, HR

Nick Solak: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, HR

