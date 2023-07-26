Bats Can't Hold off Indianapolis Rally, Fall 6-5 on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Noelvi Marte tripled and Nick Martini homered as the Louisville Bats (51-45) could not hold off the Indianapolis Indians (46-51), falling 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

After an eventful series opener on Tuesday night, neither club was able to get much going in the first two innings.

Louisville got on the board first, scoring a run in the top of the third. Jose Barrero drew a leadoff walk to start the frame before Eric Yang pulled a ball just fair down the third base line for a double, scoring Barrero to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bats added another run in the next inning as Matt Reynolds led off the fourth with a single to right field. With one out in the inning, Reds top prospect Noelvi Marte lined a triple to the wall in right field, scoring Reynolds to extend the lead to 2-0.

Louisville kept the runs coming in the fifth, scoring for the third consecutive inning. After Eric Yang drew a leadoff walk, with two outs in the inning, Nick Martini launched a home run to straight away center field to push the Bats lead even further, now up 4-0. Reynolds kept the inning going with a single, followed by a walk by Henry Ramos before a sharp single off the bat of Marte scored Reynolds and put the Bats up even further at 5-0.

The Indians scratched a run across in the home half of the fifth before tying the game 5-5 with a four run eighth inning.

With nothing going for the Bats in the ninth, Louisville looked to take the game to extra innings but were unable to as Indianapolis took the win in walk-off fashion with a two out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bats and Indians will play game three tomorrow night, Thursday, July 27. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm E.T. at Victory Field with righty Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.67) taking the mound for Louisville, facing off against fellow righty Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.18) gets the ball for Indianapolis.

