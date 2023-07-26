Redbirds to Host the Largest 901 Day Celebration at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds have announced plans for a celebration all about the most beautiful land in the world that will have everyone saying, "Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!"

This 901 Day (Friday, Sept. 1 to non-Memphians) the Redbirds will be teaming up with Mempho Presents and Overton Park Conservancy to host a free concert and plaza party prior to the team's 7:05 p.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) which will end with a fireworks show shot off from center field and set to Memphis Music.

The concert, featuring Lucky Seven Brass Band and Black Cream, will start at 4 p.m. and take place on the new Shell on Wheels. During the concert and plaza party fans can enjoy drinks, play carnival-style games, check out local vendors and more!

"Our goal is to celebrate everything this great city has to offer-- its people, its music history and its local businesses-all in one place," Craig Unger, Redbirds' President and General Manager said. "...and there's no better place for this celebration than Memphis's own backyard, AutoZone Park."

Memphians can make their mark on the festivities by submitting their design for the 901-t-shirt contest. The winner will get to see their work worn around the city as the Redbirds will give a free t-shirt featuring the winning design to the first 1,500 fans at the 901 Day game. Fans can download the template and enter their designs at memphisredbirds.com/901day. The deadline for the t-shirt design contest is Friday, Aug. 11.

The party doesn't stop at first pitch. Throughout the game the Redbirds will wear specialty 901 Day jerseys, that fans can bid on in an auction benefiting local non-profit organizations. Fans will also have the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses and attractions.

Leading up to the day, the Redbirds and I Love Memphis have teamed up to give away four staycations featuring attractions around the city. Each campaign will last one week and feature different attractions and hotels. Fans can visit memphisredbirds.com/901day for more information and to enter.

Companies wanting to reward their employees by celebrating together can purchase group tickets of ten or more starting at just $9.01 here. For those wanting to hear more Memphis music, a dual ticket for the Redbirds game on Sept. 1 and Mempho Music Festival from Sept. 29 - Oct.1 is available for $90. All tickets can be purchased at memphisredbirds.com/901day.

Businesses wanting to get involved with the Redbirds 901 Day Celebration are encouraged to call (901) 721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com/901day.

Quote from Natalie Wilson, Execute Director, Overton Park Conservancy

"The Overton Park Shell is excited to be part of this big day that celebrates everything 901. We love the idea of bringing a piece of Midtown music culture to be part of a Downtown celebration. Shell on Wheels is designed to deliver Memphis music to all neighborhoods of Memphis and Shelby County, making accessible the magic of The Shell to everyone. We look forward to seeing it in action!"

Quote from Jeff Bransford, Head of Brand Partnerships, Mempho Presents

We are excited to be a part of this huge 901 Day celebration in Downtown alongside our partners in AutoZone Park and Overton Park Conservancy with the Shell on Wheels. Memphis and Memphis music is the backbone of our business so being able to set a stage in the middle of downtown for an event that celebrates our city is a great honor. This is an opportunity that is completely in-line with our mission which is to support Memphis musicians, the Memphis music industry and to bring great music from around the country to the people who live and reside in the Memphis area.

